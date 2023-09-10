WALDRON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A precautionary boil order has been issued for all Waldron residents except for the Tyson Foods plant, according to a Facebook post from the city on Sunday.

A water leak was reported by the City of Waldron around noon on Sunday near the Sim Building Materials in south Waldron.

The water main has been repaired but the boil order is still in effect.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers more information for hygienic steps, cleaning and caring for your pets.