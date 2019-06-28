Boil order lifted for south Washington County residents

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KFTA) — The state Health Department has lifted a boil order that was designated for the southern part of the Washington Water Authority system following a main line break. Bacteriological samples were examined Thursday, June 27, and no contamination was found.
The precautionary boil order was issued for the following areas:
- Brannon Mountain Road
- Brentwood Mountain Road
- Crawford County line vicinity
- Devil’s Den
- Hazel Valley
- Highway 74
- Highway 170 south near West Fork
- Highway 265 south
- Hogeye
- llinois Chapel Road
- Low Gap
- Mineral Springs
- Signal Hill
- Strickler
- Sugar Mountain
- Sunset Road
- Union Starr Road
- Whitehouse Road
- Winn Creek Road