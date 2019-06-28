Boil order lifted for south Washington County residents

Breaking News
by: Kate Jordan

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The state Health Department has lifted a boil order that was designated for the southern part of the Washington Water Authority system following a main line break. Bacteriological samples were examined Thursday, June 27, and no contamination was found.

The precautionary boil order was issued for the following areas:

  • Brannon Mountain Road
  • Brentwood Mountain Road
  • Crawford County line vicinity
  • Devil’s Den
  • Hazel Valley
  • Highway 74
  • Highway 170 south near West Fork
  • Highway 265 south
  • Hogeye
  • llinois Chapel Road
  • Low Gap
  • Mineral Springs
  • Signal Hill
  • Strickler
  • Sugar Mountain
  • Sunset Road
  • Union Starr Road
  • Whitehouse Road
  • Winn Creek Road

