BOK Financial to donate $1 million to COVID-19 relief

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BOK Financial Corporation will contribute $1 million as part of its efforts in support of COVID-19 relief.

The company will direct donations to programs addressing food insecurity and re-employment of laid off and furloughed restaurant and hospitality workers, according to a press release.

The amount of need is unprecedented during this crisis, and we are proud to support local nonprofit organizations that are on the front lines delivering services to our communities’ most vulnerable citizens Steve Bradshaw, president and CEO of BOK Financial Corporation

According to the release, in Arkansas, BOK Financial has supported COVID-19 relief efforts through a number of avenues including $25,000 to the Root Cellar Pantry, a program of CARE (Community Access to Resources and Education) Community Center.

The donation will support food delivery to clients who have lost jobs, efforts to partner with restaurants to offer drive-through meal pickup and to help the pantry expand operating hours to better serve food-insecure families, according to the release.

Supporting our community is key to who we are at BOK Financial. I’m proud our employees in the Arkansas market for their dedication during this difficult time. Whether it has been in working long hours to help businesses in our community apply for and receive PPP funds, helping to make and donate masks for medical personnel or finding organizations on the front line that we could support, our employees have stepped up and done what is needed to support this community. Jacob Hudson, Arkansas market president

The assistance will help those who have lost jobs find alternative jobs and cover basic everyday living expenses, according to the release.