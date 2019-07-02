Alleged armed robber nabbed in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) –– A man is facing decades in prison after reportedly robbing a bank and threatening he was armed with a bomb.

Roy Lamproe, 43, of Van Buren is accused of felony aggravated robbery.

Police said Lamproe was identified when they reviewed the security footage at the bank.

The robbery happened about 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 2, at Arvest Bank, 3015 Alma Highway, police said.

Witnesses told police Lamproe was armed with a gun and demanded money while holding two suspicious boxes.

Lamproe reportedly told bank employees one of the boxes in his possession contained a bomb, according to police.

The FBI, Arkansas State Police and Fort Smith Bomb Squad assisted in the matter.