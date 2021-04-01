Bond extension for parks on ballot for Bentonville special election

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bond extension is on the ballot for a special election in Bentonville this month.

The parks and recreation department is seeking more than $32 million from the bond issue.

This would fund a number of projects including new parks in west Bentonville, upgrades to Melvin Ford Aquatic Center, and a renovation to Phillips Park.

The Phillips Park renovation could see economic benefits.

Parks and Recreation Director Bentonville David Wright said “With the number of additional fields that we’re gonna have out there, we’ll be able to have a better product to recruit top level sports tournaments and start bringing some outside dollars into our community.”

The project at Phillips Park would add new lights, restrooms, and a splash park.