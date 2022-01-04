Bond hearing, additional charges for Bella Vista explosive suspects

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Joseph Witten, 38, and Ricky Burnett, 42, had a bond hearing on January 4 after their arrests in connection with the discovery of a homemade explosive device in Bella Vista on New Year’s Eve.

Witten is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond and Burnett is being held on a $350,000 cash-only bond. Both men are being held at the Benton County Jail.

Witten is facing one charge of criminal acts involving explosives, a Class B felony.

Burnett faces the same charge, as well as these additional ones:

Criminal Use of Prohibited Weapons, Class B felony

Endangering the Welfare of a Minor, Class D felony

Criminal Mischief, misdemeanor (until the monetary value of the property destroyed is determined)

Their court date is set for Monday, February 14.