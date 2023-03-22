WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A bond hearing for a Lincoln County man accused of stabbing a courthouse employee last year has been moved up by one week due to a scheduling conflict.

Zachry Seward, 31, is accused of attacking a Washington County probation officer on June 28, 2022. He reportedly went to the victim’s office and stabbed her twice in the left leg and once at the base of the skull behind the right ear.

Seward’s defense attorney, Ramon Bertucci, filed a motion to reduce bail with the Washington County circuit court on February 6. The filing noted that Seward’s bail is currently set at $500,000 while the defendant is held in the Washington County jail.

Judge Joanna Taylor originally scheduled a hearing to address that motion for March 31. But on March 22, the hearing date was moved up to March 24.

“A conflict arose preventing such that not all parties could be present on that date,” she wrote in an amended order. The hearing will now take place at 2:15 p.m. on Friday.

Seward is charged with attempted capital murder and battery in the third degree. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges.