Bond hearing set for deputy charged in Hunter Brittain slaying

LONOKE COUNTY, Ark. — Fired Lonoke County Deputy Michael Davis will be in court for the first time Monday after spending the weekend in jail.

There will be a bond hearing for Davis at 8 a.m. Monday

Jeff Philips. Special prosecutor: “There is going to be a bond hearing,” Special Prosecutor Jeff Philips said. “I will recommend a bond that is consistent with what bonds are with this type of charge. There will be conditions on the bond. If you want to be present, you can be present.”

Davis is facing a manslaughter charge in connection to the death of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain.

Authorities say Davis shot the teen during a traffic stop in June.