Bond set at $500K for Arkansas man accused of fatally shooting wife in Miller Co.

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — Bond was set at half a million dollars for a Southwest Arkansas man accused in the shooting death of his wife in Miller County earlier this week.

Curtis Carnley, 54, is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, 44-year-old Trisha Carnley, whose body was found inside of their home on Miller County Road on Monday, June 21.

The Miller County Sheriff’s Office says family members said they had not seen or heard from Trisha Carnley since Sunday evening, and deputies who responded to the scene say they forced their way into the home and found her inside.

Investigators believe Carnley died from a single gunshot wound. The home was searched for evidence and Trisha Carnley’s body was taken to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the manner and cause of death.

Curtis Carnley was taken into custody without incident on Miller County Road 5 in the southern part of the county around 2 p.m. Tuesday. This was just 15 minutes after a warrant was issued for his arrest. MCSO deputies found him after getting a tip from a citizen that he might be walking in that area.

Carnley underwent a medical evaluation before being booked into the Miller County Detention Center, where he will be held with a $500,000 bond.

