Book sales return to Fort Smith Public Library

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Book sales have returned to the Fort Smith Public Library.

According to a news release from the library, The Friends of the Library will hold the Mostly Fiction Book Sale on Saturday, July 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Main Library on 3201 Rogers Avenue.

This year’s sale features mostly fiction selections for adults, according to the release.

The release says hardbacks and paperbacks will be available with a selection of videos and audiobooks. Most paperbacks are $0.50 and most hardbacks are $1.

The sale will continue Sunday with all remaining titles at half-price, according to the release. Book clearance begins Monday, August 2, with remaining items priced by the bag.

The release says proceeds from the sale are used to buy library materials and fund library special events and projects.

For more information on the library’s programs, call 479-783-0229 or visit the library’s website.