Boots and Badges blood drive honors Springdale first responders

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Community Blood Center of the Ozarks is partnering with Springdale first responders in the Boots and Badges Blood Drive Friday, December 18.

The drive will be at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road in Springdale. Drive hours are 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Boots and Badges blood drive is a community initiative designed to help alleviate a critical blood shortage, while at the same time honoring area first responders for the great work they do in the community.

All donors will receive a special Boots and Badges T-shirt, while supplies last.

Participants will also be automatically entered to win a new 2020 Nissan Kicks during the Drive 2 Save Lives event. More information on Drive 2 Save lives event can be found online.

Donors are strongly encouraged to make an appointment to give to maintain social distancing guidelines and improve donor flow. Masks are required at this drive. If you do not have a mask, one will be provided for you.