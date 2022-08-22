GRAVETTE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Wednesday, August 24, the Gravette police and fire departments will battle it out in a friendly competition to see who can recruit the most blood donors during the Boots and Badges Blood Drive.

According to a press release, there will be two locations to give blood at on Wednesday: The Gravette Civic Center and Ozarks Community Hospital. Both locations will be open from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Donors will receive a free Boots and Badges t-shirt and two general admission tickets to Dickerson Park Zoo, while supplies last. Donors will get to vote on whether the fire or police department receives credit for their donation and the winning department will take home the trophy.

The police department has claimed victory in the past two blood drives and has proudly displayed the trophy in the police station. More information is available here.

Appointments can be scheduled online at the previous link or by calling (417) 227-5006.