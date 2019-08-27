Boozman conducting agriculture tour

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman said he’s committed to the Agriculture Industry in Arkansas.

“The agriculture industry is the top economic driver for our state. Having input from those in a variety of agriculture businesses and operations is vital to crafting legislation that meets the needs of agriculture,” said Boozman, a senior member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.

He is meeting with ranchers and farmers on his annual agriculture tour to get feedback about their needs and their experiences.

Monday, Aug. 26, he stopped at Vet Veggies in Springdale.

Boozman’s tour included stops in Benton, Washington and Crawford Counties.