LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With polls closing, the election for U.S. Senator from Arkansas has been called by Associated Press for Sen. John Boozman.

Boozman defeated Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates in an election called at 7:30 p.m. after the polls closed, one of the first elections called in the nation.

It remains to be seen if enough Republicans won Senate seats in this election to have a majority in 2023. Going into this election, the United States Senate has a Democrat majority by one seat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – One race that has remained relatively low-key in the Arkansas midterms is the battle for United States Senator for Arkansas.

Two-term incumbent Sen. John Boozman faces challengers Democrat Natalie James and Libertarian Kenneth Cates. Boozman has been in the Senate since 2011, previously in the House from 2001-2011. Challenger James is a successful businessperson and Little Rock community activist.

Cates is a veteran with an EMS and paramedic background and was unopposed in the Libertarian primary. Neither James nor Cates have held elected office in the past.

In the most recent Talk Business & Politics poll, Boozman continues to hold a strong lead of 53% to James 32% and Cates 3%, with 13% of voters undecided.

The most heated debate of the campaign was the candidates’ PBS debate, where Boozman took exception to a statement from James regarding PPP loans versus student loan forgiveness. Even here, the candidates defaulted toward decorum in their back-and-forth.

A likely Boozman return would help bolster the GOP’s push to take control of the Senate, which currently has a 50-50 tie that is broken by Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris.