WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Republican Sen. John Boozman introduces a new bill with two Democratic senators, Sen. Jacky Rosen and Sen. Richard Blumenthal, that would grow the use of drones.

The Drone Infrastructure Inspection Grant Act would authorize $100 million in grants to help local governments use drones to inspect critical infrastructure.

“There’s no reason not to utilize drone technology that’s produced right here in America to more efficiently and effectively assess the safety of our bridges, railways and other infrastructure,” Boozman said. “In Arkansas, we’ve seen the numerous benefits they offer – from precision agriculture to law enforcement missions and enhancing manual inspections – but we’re also at the forefront of guarding against reliance on foreign-based manufacturers to supply unmanned aircraft systems. Our bipartisan bill helps expand this vision nationwide and invests in educational opportunities necessary to create more skilled operators and technicians.”

In 2021, drones helped find a severe crack in the Interstate 40 bridge connecting Arkansas and Tennessee which carries about 40,000 vehicles a day.