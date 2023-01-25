WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sen. John Boozman’s office announces on Jan. 25 he introduced legislation that aims to limit the detailing of medical center directors to different positions within the Veterans Affairs.

According to a press release from Boozman’s office, the legislation is known as the Veterans Affairs Medical Center Absence and Notification Timeline Act.

“It’s clear there is a lack of urgency to fill VA medical center director positions. We have a responsibility to ensure adequate leadership at medical centers is in place to provide vital oversight and meet the needs of veterans. The VACANT Act is critical to delivering the services and care our veterans have earned,” Boozman said.

The release says the VACANT Act is included as a provision in the VA Clinician Appreciation, Recruitment, Education, Expansion, and Retention Support Act produced to bolster workforce recruitment and retention at the VA.

According to the release, the CAREERS Act will attempt to modernize the VA’s pay system for physicians and other high-level clinicians, which will benefit rural and other hard-to-hire markets; pay for licensure exam costs for future clinicians participating in the VA scholarship programs; expand eligibility for more health care staff to be reimbursed for ongoing professional education costs; and increase and fine-tune the VA’s workforce data reporting requirements to help the VA and Congress be better informed on how to improve the hiring and onboarding process for future employees enterprise-wide.