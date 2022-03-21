BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman continues to be an advocate for veterans as he joined members of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas for the Veterans Wall of Honor expansion groundbreaking in Bella Vista on Saturday.

“The Wall of Honor demonstrates our appreciation and gratitude for those who fought to defend our country and freedom. I’m proud of the incredible support shown by the community in recognizing our local veterans who served and sacrificed in our nation’s uniform and I applaud the efforts of the Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas to create this tribute commemorating their heroism and bravery,” Boozman said.

“Senator Boozman is a champion for Arkansas veterans. He has always been willing to support our needs and ensure all veterans have the resources they deserve. We are grateful for his leadership and proud to have him join us as we celebrate the expansion of the Veterans Wall of Honor,” said Veterans Council of Northwest Arkansas Chaplain Jim Parsons, Lt. Col. (retired).

The current wall ran out of space for new names around 2015. The new expansion will allow more names to be honored at the monument.

