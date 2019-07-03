Boozman speaks out on border issues

Senator John Boozman, R-Ark., spoke out on Wednesday about the humanitarian crisis at the United States border with Mexico.

The senator said the “unprecedented situation has become overwhelming to border patrol, and we simply do not have the resources to deal with it.”

Boozman referenced the Senate’s recent passage of a $4.6 billion emergency border aid bill, saying it should help reduce the burden on law enforcement.

Although he didn’t comment on the conditions of the facilities where children and families are being held, Boozman said the situation is very difficult, and the government needs to find a better way to stop the flow of people coming in.