FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — U.S. Senator John Boozman of Arkansas discussed on August 10 two bills making their way through Congress, the Inflation Reduction Act and the PACT Act.

The U.S. House is expected to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on August 12.

The nearly $740 billion bill is aimed at lowering the deficit and costs of prescription drugs as well as tackling climate change.

It passed the Senate on August 7 with vice president Kamala Harris casting the tie-breaking vote. Republicans like Boozman voted against it.

He says to lower inflation, the U.S. needs to produce more energy and address supply chain issues.

“Energy is huge,” Boozman said. “A huge thing as we go forward regarding inflation. We’ve got to get the supply chain problems figured out, so that we can get products in and out of the country in a timely way.”

The House is expected to pass the Inflation Reduction Act. President Joe Biden said on August 7 he looks forward to signing it into law.

“There’s a whole range of things that are really game-changing for ordinary folks,” Biden said. “Now, some of it’s not gonna kick in for a little bit, but it’s all good.”

Boozman pushed for the PACT Act’s passage and called its signing on August 10 historic.

Veterans are now eligible for healthcare benefits related to exposure to toxic chemicals.

“This is about taking care of the men and women that serve us every day and keep us safe,” Boozman said. “They keep us safe and we need to keep the commitments that we’ve made.”

In anticipation of the PACT Act becoming law, Boozman introduced the Veterans Affairs Workforce Improvement, Support, and Expansion Act.

It aims to better prepare the VA to respond to current and future toxic exposure claims, now covered by the PACT Act. It also increases pay and benefits for the VA’s workforce, expands opportunities in rural VA facilities, supports the training of current and future clinicians, and provides additional oversight of VA human resource operations.

As of August 10, the bill is still in committee.