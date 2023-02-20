FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas farmers are having a say in a new farm bill in Congress.

The bill offers a five-year contract that aims to help farmers and food nutritionists with benefits and other programs.

Sen. John Boozman was in Fort Smith on Feb. 20 to get input from local farmers on the bill. He says it’s important to hear from the nation’s food sources since the bill will impact them.

“What we’re trying to do, is hear directly from the producers what is going on, how we can be of help at the federal government, as we craft this big 5-year farm bill,” Boozman said.

Boozman’s listening session continues on Feb. 21 in Monticello.