SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas Sen. John Boozman visited Jet Stream by Pipelife in Siloam Springs on Feb. 3.

The company makes PVC pipes for city water and sewer systems and supports nonprofits that build wells in areas without running water.

Boozman says helping people get drinking water is vital.

“It really is about making such where we are helping each other, but as you do that, it provides much better quality of life,” Boozman said.

Boozman wrote legislation that was signed into law in 2018 that made it easier for states to help people in need of water.