Bo’s Blessings cleans every headstone at Fayetteville National Cemetery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Volunteers gathered at Fayetteville National Cemetery Saturday morning to clean every headstone on the property.

The headstone cleaning It was an event put together by Bo’s Blessings, a local veterans organization.

Founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne, says this is an event they will run several times a year in conjuncture with the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

She believes this is one of the most important traditions because it pays tribute to those who came before us and shows veterans they’re never forgotten today.

“We’ve got over one hundred volunteers here today, we’ve run out of buckets and brushes which is a good problem, and we’re going to get some more and it’s just a great one for the community to come together,” says Layne.

“They served us, and we can reward them back by cleaning their headstones. No one left behind because everyone did their own work if we miss one, that’s terrible,” says volunteer Max Williams.

It took Bo’s Blessing’s volunteers about 4 hours to get to every headstone, but Layne says it was worth every minute.