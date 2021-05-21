Bo’s Blessings cleans headstones of fallen veterans

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A non-profit in Northwest Arkansas volunteers its time today to honor fallen heroes.

Bo’s Blessings was at the Fayetteville National Cemetery today, cleaning headstones of fallen veterans.

The heavy rainfall forced volunteers to alter their process, but they were able to do what they set out to do and honor the vets.

Jannie Layne with Bo’s Blessings says “Coming out here and just touching a headstone and saying a name of someone that may have not had a visitor to that grave site since they’ve been buried, and you think about that and it’s just very impactful.”

Next weekend, Bo’s Blessings will meet back at the cemetery to place flags on veterans’ graves.

Anyone interested in joining them, can meet at the cemetery at 8 a.m.