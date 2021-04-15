Bo’s Blessings gives food to Huntsville Pantry

HUNTSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local organization is helping out veterans in Huntsville.

Bo’s Blessings, a non-profit that helps local veterans transition back into civilian life, recently received CARES Act funding through the state to further assist veterans.

Earlier today, volunteers from the organization went to the Huntsville Pantry to give out boxes of food.

The founder of Bo’s Blessings, Jannie Layne, says today was an opportunity to learn from local veterans. “It’s just more personal when you’re out, in person, other than a phone call,” Laynes said. “You actually get to see the people you are helping, hear their stories, and show them that there are people that care”.

Layne encourages veterans needing help to contact her through the Bo’s Blessings Facebook page or contact their local veteran services office.