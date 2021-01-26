Bo’s Blessings honors unclaimed soldier

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A local community came together to honor a local navy veteran.

Bo’s Blessings and the Fayetteville National Cemetery had a funeral service to honor Mark Edward Scott.

He died without anyone to claim his remains.

Robert Stone with the U.S. Navy Reserve said the sailor’s creed at his funeral.

“We don’t leave each other behind,” he said. “It’s on thing that I’ve learned through 12 years of service in the reserves.”

Jannie Layne, President of Bo’s Blessings, said the organization made the decision last year to adopt any unclaimed veteran and ensure they receive a burial with honors.