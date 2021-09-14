Bo’s Blessings invites public to help clean headstones

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The public has and opportunity to help honor military heroes this weekend.

Local veterans organization Bo’s Blessings is hosting a headstone cleaning event.

This will be on September 18 at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, and it’s open to people of all ages.

Jannie Layne from Bo’s Blessings says this is bigger than just a service project.

“You’ll get an opportunity to remember, honor, respect and learn about your history as a nation by the hero’s buried here at the national cemetery,” Layne said.

The group is gathering at 9 a.m. and is expected to finish by 1 p.m.

All supplies will be provided. A non-toxic cleaning solution will be used.