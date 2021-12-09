Bo’s Blessings organizes funeral for unclaimed veteran

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An unclaimed veteran is laid to rest with full military honors in Fayetteville.

Bo’s Blessings organized a funeral for Anthony James Bargas at the Fayetteville National Cemetery.

Vargas served in the U.S. Navy and Navy Reserves.

When he died, Vargas was in a veteran foster care program, which the non-profit’s founder Jannie Lane supports.

“No veteran ever has to be alone,” Lane said. “Never has to die along or ever has to live alone. There are people out there who will adopt them into their family and provide care for them and give them a home to live in until they die. It’s a beautiful program. Today we honored that program, those caregivers, and our veteran all at the same time.”

Several people came out including Patriot Guard Riders from across the state.