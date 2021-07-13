Bost holds ribbon cutting for apartments in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A River Valley organization is helping house people with disabilities here in Northwest Arkansas.

Bost Incorporated in Fort Smith held a ribbon cutting in Rogers for it’s newest apartments.

The complex is both affordable and accessible to those with disabilities.

It’ll provide assistance based on each person, anything from a ride to the grocery store to helping cook and clean.

This is a need Bost Executive Director James Maginot says is vital in our area.

“What we have here today is the culmination of a dream really,” Maginot said. “For people to live in their community, to move about freely and just live their lives just like you and I do.”

Right now, the apartments house 14 people in the Northwest Arkansas area.

A full list of Bost’s services can be found on their website.

