Boston Mountain Brewing now open in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (Fayetteville Flyer) — There’s a new brewery open in town.

Boston Mountain Brewing held its grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 29 at the brewery, located at 121 W. Township St. in midtown Fayetteville.

Locals Matt Thompson and Sam Grinceri have been working for months on the new establishment, which includes a 3-barrel brewhouse and a 35-foot bar top.

The pair launched with eight unique beers, including an IPA, a double IPA, a coconut porter, a coffee stout, a chocolate sweet stout, a golden ale and two pale ales. The taproom menu promises that a pilsner, kolsch and a robust porter are coming soon.

We were pleased to see that the initial online menu (see below) includes descriptions of each of the new brews. The pale offerings look to include plenty of American Citra and Amarillo hops, as well as a newer German variety called Huell Melon and the classic Chinook.

