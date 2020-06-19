FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks reopens to the public.

The garden was temporarily closed because of the pandemic and now there are several safety precaustions in place.

Guests can check-in at the admission window.

The building will be closed to the public so the restrooms, water fountain, and gift shop will not be available.

Masks are required to enter the garden and you must stay six feet away from others.

The butterfly house and sandbox outside of the children’s garden will remain closed.

BGO’s new temporary hours are from 9 to 5 Friday through Tuesday.