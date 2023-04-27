FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville is hosting a full moon forest therapy event on May 4.

Attendees will participate in “forest bathing,” which is inspired by the Japanese practice of Shinrin-Yoku, a holistic practice which uses immersion in natural environments to enhance health and wellness.

Forest therapy guide Emmie Brenzel will lead the event.

Brenzel has 30 years of experience in holistic wellness including training as a healing touch practitioner and certification as a forest therapy guide with the Association of Nature and Forest Therapy.

Additionally, Brenzel graduated from the Osage Forest of Peace School of Spiritual Direction.

The botanical garden says that forest therapy “boosts immune function, reduces stress, improves mood, lowers cortisol levels, decreases blood pressure and heart rate, enhances creativity, improves cognitive function and much more.”

Tickets are available for purchase at bgozarks.org/events for $30 with a $10 discount for botanical garden members.