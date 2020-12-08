Botanical Garden of the Ozarks unveils largest living wreath in area

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those who love really big holiday decorations, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in east Fayetteville has something to see.

Standing at seven feet tall the wreath on display is believed to be the largest in the area.

Lee Witty, who built the wreath out of evergreens from the Botanical Garden, says there wasn’t a target size. She just wanted it to be big.

“I didn’t shoot for seven feet necessarily but that’s kind of just the way it worked out and the theory was go big or go home. We wanted it to be something grand, something big,” Witty said.

To get a look at that wreath in person, visit the Botanical Garden from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. any day except Wednesday and Thursday.