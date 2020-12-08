Botanical Garden of the Ozarks unveils largest living wreath in area

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — For those who love really big holiday decorations, the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in east Fayetteville has something to see.

Standing at seven feet tall the wreath on display is believed to be the largest in the area.

Lee Witty, who built the wreath out of evergreens from the Botanical Garden, says there wasn’t a target size. She just wanted it to be big.

“I didn’t shoot for seven feet necessarily but that’s kind of just the way it worked out and the theory was go big or go home. We wanted it to be something grand, something big,” Witty said.

To get a look at that wreath in person, visit the Botanical Garden from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. any day except Wednesday and Thursday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers