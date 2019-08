The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Chefs in the Garden will be Tuesday, Sept. 10

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Bring your appetite to the garden for everyone’s favorite foodie event.

The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks Chefs in the Garden will be Tuesday, Sept. 10.

Seventeen local chefs and restaurants will get together for a night of food, diverse flavors, and fun from 6:00-8:30 p.m.

This year’s honorary chef is William McCormick, an eighth-generation Arkansan from Fayetteville and the Executive Chef at Eleven, the restaurant at Crystal Bridges.