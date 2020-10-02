Botanical Gardens hosts Greening of the Garden Gala

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Guests were able to see live music while enjoying dinner at the year’s Greening of the Garden Gala.

The event wrapped up around 8 tonight at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks.

It was hosted by our Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff.

While some guests enjoyed their dinner in the garden, virtual guests were able to enjoy a dinner delivered right to their homes while watching the event online.

Liz Atwell with the Botanical Garden said the auction portion of the even wasn’t just saved for ticket holders.

“Even if you didn’t buy a ticket to this event it’s open to the public so anyone can go online if they see something they like they can register to bid and start bidding,” Atwell said.

All proceeds from tonight’s event went to supporting the Garden of the Ozarks and its upcoming programs in the community.