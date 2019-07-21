Botanical Garden of the Ozarks transforms into fairyland

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The most magical event of the summer returned to the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks on Saturday.

The Firefly Fling Festival transformed the garden into a land of imagination, featuring fairy house building, nature stations, crafts, NWA food vendors, and live music.

Wands, wings, glow sticks, and other items were sold at the Firefly Shoppe.

The Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks is a community-based nonprofit sitting on 44 acres on the east side of Lake Fayetteville. The garden includes 12 display gardens and the state’s only butterfly house.