Bottoms up! Voters in Prairie Grove approve liquor sales

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters approve alcohol sales by the glass in Prairie Grove. The ordinance was approved by 73% of voters on Tuesday, November 3.

The city is made up of wet and dry areas.

For example, Gabriela’s Mexican Restaurant is in a dry area, which means the business can not sell alcohol. But, a new location is opening soon a few miles away, in a wet area.

Since the ordinance was passed, the restaurant will be able to sell liquor by the drink when it takes effect next year.

Gabriella’s Manager Yovany Gonzalez appreciates the measure, “Since they passed it, it’ll be a little bit easier for us to go to liquor stores and get all of our merchandise and things like that, so that makes it easier on us.”

Gonzalez said his customers are happy for the restaurant and the City of Prairie Grove because they’ll have similar access to alcohol as the surrounding area.

Highway 62 runs through the dry area of Prairie Grove, and the more recent 62 Bypass runs through areas of the city that are wet.

It was incorporated as a city in 1888.

The city has grown over the years and it now encompasses eight square miles, according to the city’s website.

Neighboring communities include Lincoln and Farmington.