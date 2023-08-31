ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — A bow fisherman battled reeling in a five-foot 94-pound Alligator Gar at the Arkansas River and came out victorious.

A news release states that on Aug. 19, Joshua Wood was archery fishing late in Pool 2 of the Arkansas River when he spotted the monster fish in shallow water near shore.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission states that an Alligator Gar trophy tag is required to catch any Alligator Gar over 36 inches.

Alligator Gar are the largest species of fish in Arkansas potentially growing up to 8 feet long and 300 pounds, according to the AGFC. The limit for Alligator Gar under 36 inches is one per person daily. Learn more here.