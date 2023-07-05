CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a six-year-old boy drowned in the Lake of the Ozarks on the Fourth of July.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has not disclosed the boy’s identity, but says he is from Camdenton, Missouri. The drowning happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday near the 66 mile mark of the main channel of Lick Creek Cove.

Investigators say the boy was not wearing a life jacket and jumped voluntarily into the water on a lily pad. After that, he went underwater and did not resurface for an undisclosed amount of time.

The victim was rushed to a hospital, but later pronounced dead from his injuries. The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is assisting MSHP with the investigation.