BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This summer, kids will be able to eat free meals at the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

Breakfast and lunch will be at no cost for all members ages 6-18 through the summer food service program.

There is no signup or application necessary.

Leaders at the Boys and Girls Club spoke about how much of a relief this is to children in the area.

“It’s just an opportunity that gives kids a chance to be a kid and they don’t have to stress about where their next meal is going to come from when they’re here, and they can just loosen up and have some fun and enjoy their summer,” said Kari Fletcher, director of operations and athletics at the Boys and Girls Club.

Meals will be served Monday through Friday at four different Benton County locations.