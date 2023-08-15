BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County has been busy making preparations for after-school programs as the new school year begins.

Each unit across Benton County offers everything from homework help to a game room, to art projects.

Kari Fletcher with the Boys and Girls Club says it’s all a way for kids to be kids and have some downtime after school.

“One of our projects might be ‘Write a greeting card to someone’, and we’ll take them to nursing homes or the ‘Importance of picking up outside,’ so we’ll go clean up trash. Just to give back, not only to the club but to the community and teaching them life lessons and values.”

Each Boys and Girls Club of Benton County unit offers services until 7 p.m. Fletcher says the organization is hiring. You can find a link with more information here.