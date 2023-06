FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County received a $5,000 donation May 11 to help with its summer programming.

The donation came from K-Mac Enterprises which operates more than 300 Taco Bells in Arkansas and surrounding states.

The donation allows the more than 300 kids enrolled in the club’s summer camps to participate in the summer field trips for free.

The Benton County locations have more than 40 field trips planned for the camps.