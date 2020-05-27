Boys and Girls club set to open on June 1

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County will be reopening its doors.

The club will open on June 1 at 50% capacity.

Representatives say safety is the number one priority for the club.

Its staff has been working with the Arkansas Department of Health, the CDC, and local health officials to ensure it has the correct safety procedures in place.

“We are limiting the kids to groups of ten, those ten kids will all stay together all day long so they’ll rotate together to minimize the exposure of cross contamination to any of the other children,” said Matt Taliaferro, CEO, Boys and Girls Club of Benton County.

Taliaferro said that all five clubs in Benton County will be opening on June 1 and are still taking applications for children to attend.