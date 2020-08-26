Boys & Girls Club Announces Virtual Learning Academy in Rogers

Bentonville, AR – The Boys & Girls Club of Benton County (BGCBC) has announced it will be opening a Great Futures Virtual Learning Academy at their Rogers location starting Tuesday, September 8th.

The Academy is designed to help provide academic support to Rogers School District K-12 students who have chosen virtual learning this semester.

Professional staff will be onsite to assist with homework and other academic activities. BGCBC will provide access to WIFI and computer devices if needed to complete homework and attend class.

Cost is $25 per semester and hours are from 8 am – 12 am Monday through Friday. Space is limited.

“Our mission is to be there for the kids who need us most,” said Matt Taliaferro, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Benton County. “We will do whatever it takes to helps these children succeed and ensuring they don’t fall behind in school in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic is just one small thing we can do.”

To register for the Great Futures Virtual Learning Academy, visit www.bgcbentoncounty.org/register