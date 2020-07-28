Branson Board of Aldermen passes face-covering mandate

BRANSON, Mo. – After hearing from experts and citizens of Branson, the Branson Board of Aldermen has passed a masking ordinance 4-1 for the City of Branson.
The ordinance will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 and will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
Here is what the ordinance entails:
- Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of 13.
- Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.
- Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.
The penalty for violating this ordinance is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.
Under this ordinance, everyone over the age of 12 will be required to wear a face-covering when in public spaces in the city limits of Branson.
Exemptions are made for those with a health condition documented by a medical professional, who are hearing impaired and someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.
Other exemptions include:
- Swimming
- Obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose
- Playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment
- Outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet
- Being outdoors who is closer than six feet to family members of people they reside with
- Performing on a fixed stage
- Engaging in public speaking while socially distancing
- Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation
- Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken
- Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial
The entire ordinance can be found on the City’s website.