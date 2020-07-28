Branson Board of Aldermen passes face-covering mandate

BRANSON, Mo. – After hearing from experts and citizens of Branson, the Branson Board of Aldermen has passed a masking ordinance 4-1 for the City of Branson.

The ordinance will go into effect starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, July 31, 2020 and will remain in effect until 11:50 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, 2020.

Here is what the ordinance entails:

Requires individuals to wear face coverings while in indoor and outdoor public spaces unless they are engaged in certain activities or under the age of 13.

Requires operators of public places to ensure guests use face coverings.

Requires signage at all businesses outlining requirements on social distancing and face coverings.

The penalty for violating this ordinance is a $100 fine and potential revocation of business license and other permits.

Under this ordinance, everyone over the age of 12 will be required to wear a face-covering when in public spaces in the city limits of Branson.

Exemptions are made for those with a health condition documented by a medical professional, who are hearing impaired and someone who is communicating with a person who is hearing impaired.

Other exemptions include:

Swimming

Obtaining a service involving the head, face or nose

Playing a sport, exercising or using exercise equipment

Outdoors while maintaining a physical distance of at least six feet

Being outdoors who is closer than six feet to family members of people they reside with

Performing on a fixed stage

Engaging in public speaking while socially distancing

Any public safety officer engaged in an emergency situation

Any person during a wedding ceremony or while photographs of the wedding and reception are taken

Any family member of a deceased person during a funeral, interment or memorial

The entire ordinance can be found on the City’s website.