Branson boy who underwent treatment for rare brain cancer spends the big bucks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo.- Landon Willingham, nine-years-old, recently underwent treatment at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for astrocytoma, a rare, life-threatening form of brain cancer.

On Tuesday, Landon went on the shopping spree of a lifetime, thanks to Make-A-Wish. Make-A-Wish and Best Buy teamed up to let Landon buy whatever he wanted.

Landon says Best Buy is his favorite store.

Landon says he bought a new iPhone, GoPro Camera, TV, Computer, and accessories since he is a YouTube streamer. All of this made for one long receipt. Landon says the phone was the most important find.

His mother Traci says it’s a blessing he came out of surgery.

“It’s very nice to be here with him today. We praise the Lord for everything he’s done for us,” says Traci.

Dessi Leff, a Make-A-Wish volunteer, says Best Buy made the experience great for the family with a red carpet and taking a picture with employees after.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers