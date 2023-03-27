BRANSON, Mo. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two theme parks in the Branson area are nominated for the 2023 USA Today Best in America. Silver Dollar City is a nominee for Best Theme Park and White Water was nominated for Best Outdoor Water Park.

Voting starts Monday, March 27, and closes Monday, April 24. People can vote once a day, as the parks go against 19 other national competitors. Silver Dollar City is currently placed second place behind Kings Island in Ohio.

“For more than 60 years, Silver Dollar City has created one-of-a-kind rides, attractions and festivals becoming a destination that folks choose to visit with their family and friends,” stated Brady Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions.

In addition to Silver Dollar City, the roller coaster Time Traveler, was nominated for the Best Roller Coaster.