Branson’s 76 Project failed to get approval from city alderman

BRANSON, Mo. (KOLR) — A portion of the much-discussed 76 Project in Branson is facing another roadblock and will have to go back to square one after failing to get the necessary approval from the city’s alderman.

The issue at hand has to do with moving overhead utilities.

The area of 76 in question is between the Presley’s Theater and the giant Ferris wheel where overhead utilities will be moved underground.

Branson alderman, Kevin Mcconnell, who also runs Express Employment Agency in the city, voted no. But, he says it’s not that he’s against moving the overhead utilities underground, it’s the timing and the funding.

City administrator Stan Dobbins says the 1.9 million dollars generated from a tourism tax must be used for infrastructure.

“Do I want underground utilities? Absolutely,” Dobbins said. “Does everyone on the board want to..I believe so. The question is, do we do it now? Is it the best use of arguably over 2 million dollars.”

City leaders say it’s difficult to predict how this issue will affect the entire 76 project right now but they’re moving forward.

The topic will be taken up again next Tuesday, Oct 22.