Braum’s announces Fall & Holiday treats, new line of ice cream

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crisp, chill weather means all fall and holiday-themed goodies are hitting the shelves.

This year, Braum’s has a full holiday ice cream lineup: Pumpkin, Gingerbread, Hot Chocolate, Peppermint, Peppermint Chocolate Chip, and Eggnog. They are also offering Pecan Caramel Cinnamon Crumb Cake Fancy Sundae and the Peppermint Brownie Fancy Sundae.

At Braum’s bakery, seasonal favorites include Cinnamon Crumb Cake, Cranberry Bread, Banana Nut Bread, Pumpkin Bread, Sugar Cookies, Cranberry Pecan Bagels, Apple Cranberry Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Pecan Pie, and Ice Cream Pies.

In addition to all of these specials, Braum’s is rolling out a new line of frozen treats: the “No Sugar Added” line is now available in stores.

These flavors are available in the freezer section of your neighborhood Braum’s: Vanilla, Vanilla Bean, Vanilla Chunky Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cappuccino Chunky Chocolate, Butterscotch, Cherries Pecan & Cream, Pistachio Almond, and Peanut Cluster Fudge.

This line uses allulose to sweeten it.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allulose contains fewer calories than sugar and appears not to affect blood glucose levels. Braum’s officials say studies have shown that this is a good sugar alternative for people with diabetes because the body absorbs allulose but does not metabolize it into glucose like it does with sugar.

The fall and holiday offerings are available for a limited time only at your local neighborhood Braum’s. The new line of frozen treats will be a permanent offering.