Braum’s to offer 75-cent cones for National Ice Cream Day

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A popular ice cream chain with locations throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley is celebrating National Ice Cream Day with a special deal.

On Sunday, July 18, Braum’s is offering single dip ice cream cones for 75 cents all day at all locations.

The company, founded in Oklahoma City in 1968, makes over 100 flavors of ice cream using milk from its private dairy herd.

This summer, Braum’s has six new ice cream flavors:

Sticky Bun – the ice cream version of the classic breakfast dessert with actual pieces of sticky bun in it

French Chocolate Macaroon – creamy chocolate with macaroon cookie pieces inside

White Chocolate Strawberry Tart – white chocolate flavored ice cream with chunks of strawberry and pound cake

Fried Caramel Toffee Pie – delicious caramel and toffee flavor with actual pie crust pieces

Cocoa Banana – light, creamy chocolate with a hint of banana flavor and pieces of pound cake

Pistachio Almond Chocolate Chip – a favorite classic with mini chocolate chips added

Braum’s operates nearly 300 stores in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, Missouri and Arkansas.